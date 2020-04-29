Stover police chief Trampus Jackson is ready to assist citizens with COVID-19 concerns or questions Friday, April 24 at Stover City Hall. (submitted photo)

by Sharon Tausch

The daily life of a police officer is often at risk during what has formerly been referred to as “normal” times. However, precautions have been stepped up since the COVID-19 social distancing mandates, and officers now have new and different concerns and practices when it comes to protecting the public and themselves.

Stover residents over the years have gotten used to walking into the lobby of Stover City Hall and talking to anyone with whom they have city business to discuss, but operations have changed since the global pandemic has made its entrance into the daily lifestyles of everyone.

Stover Police Chief Trampus Jackson said the city hall lobby has been closed to the public and visitors to the building are directed to use the drive-through window to conduct ordinary business. There are special precautions being taken to make sure visitors to the window, as well as the attendants behind the glass are safe. Disinfectant measures, such as spraying and wiping down surfaces, have become standard operations on a daily, and, even hourly basis.

Jackson said having to deal with the pandemic is like no other situation he has had to deal with in his career. “Nothing before has shut everything down the way this pandemic has,” Jackson said. “Officers are used to having to enter the homes of suspects, and in general, the homes of people who call us for help with one thing or another, so we are accustomed to taking regular precautions, but safeguards have been stepped up and put in place so we seem to be doing double-duty when it comes to avoiding contamination from this virus.”

When a police officer is called to a house for an emergency and it is necessary for him or her to enter the residence, the officer is trained to understand entering any household can be dangerous, and certain precautionary measures need to be taken. With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic however, normal measures are intensified.

When an officer is working out in the field and he is summoned to a home he is expected to enter for the arrest of a suspect or to even help with a medical condition until an ambulance arrives, he understands whatever household he will be going into could contain the flu virus or other types of potentially harmful contaminates, such as “when we are directed to go investigate possible meth labs, etc.” Jackson said. “We are also used to removing our boots before entering our homes on a regular basis due to the fact we may be tracking contaminating germs from someone else’s home into the carpet or onto the floors of our own homes.”

When it comes to arresting someone or stopping drivers for speeding and other driving violations, officers are directed to wear gloves while handling drivers’ licenses and insurance cards, according to Jackson, “and if we think there is a need, we even wear N-95 filtered masks when stopping or arresting someone,” Jackson said. “The problem right now is we are short N-95 masks because the hospitals in hotspots across America need them too and have first priority to them. The entire world is going through this, so it is nearly impossible for small towns to get them right now.”

Regarding face masks, Jackson said one of his cousins, Reena Bennett, saw on the police department’s social media page the police departments needed these masks, so she obtained some N-95 filters and sewed them into fabric masks and donated them. “People have been great to donate masks and other items such as hand sanitizer and other disinfecting supplies,” Jackson said.

“Tyson Foods in Sedalia has donated hand sanitizer and Tyvek suits, which are known for keeping air and water out and away from the person wearing it.”

Jackson said the writing of speeding tickets has somewhat accelerated since the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic. One reason for this seems to be stemming from a rumor police officers do not want to take risks when it comes to stopping suspects, talking to them through their window, and handling their drivers’ licenses and insurance cards. In response to this rumor, Jackson said he can assure any driver who has succumbed to this rumor they can be sure any driver who is speeding will definitely be stopped and written a ticket. “Officers are taking measures to protect themselves, but we are still doing our jobs,” said Jackson. “We don’t want people flying through town and endangering our kids who are out walking and, right now, there are a lot of people who walk out in the open because there is little else they can do for entertainment and exercise.”

Jackson said it is good to see people out working in their yards and taking walks right now, even though they are having to adhere to social distancing. “This is all great,” said Jackson. “It is good to see people out walking with their families and riding bikes, and it is good to drive by the city park and see people in the park practicing social distancing and being glad our park is till open while those in other areas might be closed.”

The people of Stover have done a great job keeping everyone safe from this virus, according to Jackson, who said we’re just going to have to ride out the pandemic and get through this difficult time together. “I’ve seen more help and cooperating since this all began than ever before,” Jackson said. “One day, we will look back on this time in history and remember 2020 was a rather sad and crazy year, but no matter what comes along for police officers, it’s just business as usual.”