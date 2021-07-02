Tally Easton

Tally Easton of Stover was a delegate to the American Legion Auxiliary Missouri Girls State 2021 leadership program June 20-26 at the University of Central Missouri in Warrensburg.

Missouri Girls State brings together student leaders to participate in mock government exercises based on the democratic system. Delegates are girls who have just completed their junior year in high school and are evaluated on their leadership abilities, interest in government, service to others, and academics. Speech and debate experiences are also beneficial.

Easton is the daughter of Shane Easton of Versailles and Nick and Jennifer Anderson of Stover.