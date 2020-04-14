Emma Pryor built a fort big enough to put herself in Monday, April 6 after picking up as many sticks in her yard as she could as a challenge in Michelle Ehrichs’ class at St. Paul Lutheran School in Stover. Students had the option to build a fort for themselves, a pet, or a toy. “This may or may not have been inspired by a parent request after they tried to mow the lawn and there were so many sticks in the yard,” Ehrichs said. When students were done they had to ask their parents where they wanted them to place the sticks.

(photo submitted by Michelle Ehrichs)