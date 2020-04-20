Emma Pryor prepares to launch a paper airplane Friday, April 17 during a distance learning activity in Michelle Ehrichs class at St. Paul Lutheran School in Stover. Students were to build at least three airplanes, give them test flights, and make adjustments as they figure out what works and what doesn’t.
(photo submitted by Michelle Ehrichs)
