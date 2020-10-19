During their meeting Tuesday, Oct. 13, the Stover Fair Board made plans for Halloween in the Park, scheduled 4 to 6 p.m Saturday, Oct. 31 at Legion Memorial Park.

Members also discussed the upcoming Stover Community Actions Club fish fry, scheduled 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25 in the lower level of the community center. The meal is available for a free-will donation.

Hoping to bring home another trophy, members began discussion about their parade entry for the annual Stover Festival of Lights parade.

Andy and Kay Armstrong, Brittany Dampier, and Errin Jones were welcomed to the board as new members.

“We invite those interested in joining the fair board to contact myself or come to our next meeting,” said president Mandi Roberts.

The next meeting of the Stover Fair Board is scheduled 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 10 at the Lions Club building in Stover.