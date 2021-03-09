Seniors Taylor Smith, from left, Madison Mosher, and Julia Marriott were honored at the FCCLA awards ceremony Thursday, March 4 at Morgan County R-I in Stover.

Morgan County R-I’s Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America conducted an awards ceremony Thursday, March 4 at Morgan County R-I’s high school gymnasium in Stover.

Community service awards were given to Zoey Berskstresser, Sara Storment, and Aric Gray.

The A.I.M. award was given to Sara Storment.

Hannah Bauer was recognized with an Outstanding New Member Award.

Lena Menning was granted an Honorary Membership for services rendered during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Students of the Quarter for each school quarter were Sara Storment (first quarter), Kierra Shepherd (second quarter), and Zoey Berkstresser (third quarter).

The Oustanding FCCLA Member of the Year was Madison Mosher.

Seniors Taylor Smith, Madison Mosher, and Julia Marriott were also recognized at the ceremony.

In addition to awards being given, the FCCLA chapter’s officers for the 2021-2022 school year were installed: Sara Storment, president; Kaden Wilson, vice president; Kierra Shepherd, vice president; Zoey Berkstresser, secretary; Aric Gray, treasurer; and Isabel Shadwick, historian.