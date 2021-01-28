Per a release by Morgan County R-I, the school’s chapter of Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) is scheduled to host a fundraiser in celebration of Valentine’s Day.

The organization will be taking orders Wednesday, Jan. 27 to Monday, Feb 8.

The cost per order is $3, and each order will consist of a chocolate and vanilla cupcake. The orders are scheduled to be delivered to each person Friday, Feb. 12.

Any questions should be directed to Kristen Foster, who can be emailed at kristen.foster@mcr1.us.