Stover FFA is hosting their annual plant sale 9 to 11 a.m. and 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Friday, April 24.

Due to the “stay at home order,” the sale will be curbside pick-up only and customers will not be allowed to exit their vehicles.

A volunteer will take customers’ orders, agriculture education teacher and FFA advisor Bryan Rumans will select the best plant available, and a volunteer will load the plant(s) into the customers’ vehicle.

Quanties are limited. Payment is cash or check only and customers will deposit payment in a drop box as they leave. Checks can be made payable to Morgan County R-I, but should not be filled out prior to ordering in case plants are sold out.

For questions or more information, contact Rumans at bryan.rumans@mcr1.us.

Items available and prices include 12-inch hanging baskets for $14; 10-inch hanging baskets for $10; five-gallon pot for $17; 4-pack bedding plants for $2; 4-pack vegetables for $2; 6-inch pots for $4; 4-inch bedding plants for $2; 2-pack and 4-pack vegetable plants for $2; single vegetable plants for $1; and single herbs for $2.

Run by crop science and greenhouse students in Bryan Rumans’ agriculture classes, students learn the basics about plant care, specifically proper watering technique. Students also learn about marketing and sales.

All proceeds go directly back into the greenhouse operation, it is self-sustaining. According to Rumans, “With several greenhouse/high tunnels in the area, it gives students experience in this area.”

The greenhouse is student-run and operated and all students enrolled in the class are required to work at least one plant sale shift.