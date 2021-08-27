The Stover Rural Fire Protection District conducted their monthly business meeting Monday, July 19 at 7 p.m.

The board discussed progress on the purchase of a 2018 Ford F350 and the items needed to get it into service. The brush guard, steps, and battery cutoff have been installed.

Chief Larry Witte presented the truck graphics proposed by Envision Signs of Eldon. The board approved the graphics and the $3,250 bid amount.

To date, only one bid has been received for emergency lighting on the new truck. L&B Electronics submitted a bid of $3,574.90, which includes the labor for installation. Chief Witte will follow up to obtain the bid from FireMaster.

Elsie Drury presented three bids submitted for a skid unit on the new truck. After discussing the price, proximity, prior service and installation timeline, the board approved the bid from FireMaster.

In other business:

– The board opted to continue propane service on a pay-as-you-go basis with MFA.

– Engine 3 has been repaired, pump tested, and is back in service from Springfield.

– Stations 2 & 3 will provide WiFi for students as part of the grant received by the school district.

– The board approved an easement request from Ameren Missouri.

– A tax levy hearing is set for 7:30 p.m., Monday, Aug. 23 at the District Office.

Chief Witte Report:

LP Gas safety training was provided, Monday, June 7 by AA Propane. This joint training session was attended by 10 firefighters.

Engine connection to hydrants safety training was provided Monday, June 21. This joint training session was attended by 10 firefighters.

During June, 58 firefighters responded to a total of 18 calls.

Year-to-date the total is 466 firefighters responding to 116 calls.

Financial Report:

Total receipts for June were $30,835.11, which includes $30,000 moved from the money market fund. Total expenditures for June were $34,265.38. Current checking balance is $13,694.95, with an additional $123,480.78 available in other liquid accounts.

Due to the Missouri State Fair schedule, the next meeting for SFRPD is scheduled 7:30 p.m., Monday, Aug. 23 at the district office.