A fire erupted roughly 5:40 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 20 at 304 North Cherry Street in Stover. The fire damaged the mobile home on the site and the scene was not cleared until 8:15 a.m. As of press time, the cause of the fire is still under investigation. (photo by Aaron Rottmann)

A fire erupted a little before 5:40 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 20 at 304 North Cherry Street in Stover.

The fire ravaged the mobile home located at the address, destroying much of the interior and creating black streaks on the outside siding of the house.

Per a release by Stover Rural Fire Protection District Chief Jim Witte, the call for assistance “toned at 5:40 a.m. for a residential structure fire.”

According to Witte, the first fire unit arrived on the scene at 5:47 a.m. The responding units had the fire under control at 6:39 a.m., and cleared the scene by 8:15 a.m. Witte reported 12 firefighters responsed with three engines and two support vehicles.

The fire’s cause is currently under investigation by the Missouri State Fire Marshal. Witte said further information will be released once the investigation is completed.