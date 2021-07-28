

Duanella Roe, right, speaks with Julie Folsom at the Roe Family Fundraiser at First Baptist Church in Stover.

(photo by Patrik Andrews-Ryan)

First Baptist Church hosted a fundraiser, Saturday, July 24 for the Duanella Roe family.

Roe was diagnosed with breast cancer earlier this year. She has undergone surgery and chemotherapy, but was advised by her doctor recently that she would need to have another surgery.

Roe is the wife of the Rev. Chris Roe, pastor of First Baptist Church in Stover.

The fundraiser was the project of Gracie Thompson and her family. The fundraiser consisted of a pulled pork lunch and a silent auction.

Tickets for a drawing to win a Diamondback AR-15 were on sale at the event. The drawing for that is Friday, Aug. 13 at Ozark Outfitters, time to be announced. Tickets for this drawing remain on sale and may be purchased by calling Gracie at 573-286-8356.

The total raised Saturday was approximately $6,000. All funds will go to the Roe family to help with the expenses related to Duanella’s illness.