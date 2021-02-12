Morgan County residents now have a place to take worn, torn, or otherwise damaged United States flags to have them properly and respectfully retired. An official U.S. Flag retirement box is now located in the Morgan County Courthouse in Versailles. The collection box was provided in a joint effort by the National Association of Counties and the Missouri Association of Counties.

The United States Flag Code, Title 4, Section 8k states: “The flag, when it is in such condition that it is no longer a fitting emblem of display, should be destroyed in a dignified way, preferably by burning.”

If any resident has an old, worn, frayed, and/or faded U.S. Flag and wishes to properly dispose of it, they may deposited it in the collection box.

When full, or needed, the flags will be removed from the box and properly retired. County Clerk Aimee Worthley reported she would be contacting locally, such as the Boy Scout Troop or area veterans organization to inquire about conducting regular retirement ceremonies.