by Kerry Hampy 660-368-2825

Funeral srervices for Dennis Hoehns 68, of Cole Camp were Tuesday, July 5 at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Cole Camp. Among his survivors is his wife Maggie. Dennis grew up in the Florence area.

Ray and Cheryl Rasa hosted a neighborhood cookout Sunday, July 3. People also enjoyed a fireworks display.

Megan Oehrke and Marisa Oehrke returned home Tuesday, June 28 after spending several days in Greece as part of a tour group.

Francis Starke and Starla Starke had lunch Sunday, July 3 at Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers in Sedalia.

John and Ginny Starke hosted a cookout, Monday, July 4 for family members.

Robbie and Candace Woodall hosted a dinner Sunday, July 3 for family and friends.

Ruby O’Brien and Betty Woodall had lunch, Thursday, June 30 in Versailles.

Nick and Cindy Gerke hosted a 4th of July dinner for family and friends.

Greg and Amy Wittman and and children Paige and Jenna, were Sunday, July 3 dinner guests of Linda Dittmer.

Kevin and Angela Sumner and Weston Holem hosted a dinner Saturday, July 2 for family and friends

Jenny Bauer, Angela Sumner, and Weston Holem enjoyed bicycling, Sunday, July 3, on the Katy Trail in Sedalia.

Charles and Betty Bultemeier hosted a cookout Monday, July 4 for family and friends.

Glenda Finley, Brent and Connie Hampy, and Allen and Joy Zimmerschied had breakfast, Sunday, July 3 at Perkins in Sedalia.

Mike and Deana Hancock hosted a family dinner Sunday, July 3 in Sunrise Beach.

Ellen Bremer visited Bob and Beverly Lemler Friday, July 1 in Smithton.

The Florence area received some much needed rain Saturday, July 2. Some people reported receiving up to one and a half inches.