

by Kerry Hampy

660-368-2825

Greg and Kay Whitman, and daughters Paige and Genna were Sunday, Aug. 1 dinner guests of Linda Dittmer.

The Page family dinner was Sunday, Aug. 1 at the Lake Creek Campgrounds. They had a carry in meal.

Darrell Woolery and Larry Woolery were Wednesday, July 28 lunch guests of their mother, Erma Woolery. They helped her with some home repairs.

Samantha Woolery brought her grandmother, Erma Woolery, dinner Sunday, Aug. 1, from the Ambush.

Derek Parker and daughters Ava Leigh and Lauren, were Saturday, July 31 visitors of Betty Woodall.

Jarrett and Emily Woodall were Sunday, Aug. 1 visitors of Betty Woodall.

Seven people played cards Friday, July 30, at the Otterville Senior Center.

Mike and Deana Hancock, Kevin and Michelle Paris, Luke and Sydney Schnur, and Kevin and Diane Stonum were Sunday, Aug. 1 lunch guests of Ellen Bremer.

Red Letter Edition gospel group will perform 6:30 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 5, at the Lake Creek Campgrounds.

The Rev. Vonda Veale shared the message, Sunday, Aug. 1, at the Lake Creek Camp meeting. Veale is pastor of the Florence United Methodist Church.