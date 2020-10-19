by Kerry Hampy

St. John UCC will host a trunk or treat and hot dogs to go 5 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31. The event will be canceled in the event of rain.

St. John UCC has canceled their annual smorgasboard scheduled Saturday, Nov. 7 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Fifteen people helped Daryl Hofstetter celebrate his birthday Sunday, Oct. 18 at the Versailles United Methodist Church. It was hosted by his children.

Sarah Iwanow and Terry and Monica Jones were Saturday, Oct. 17 visitors of Jerry Connor. The Jones’ brought dinner.

Earl and Susan Price were Sunday, Oct. 18 visitors of Jerry Connor and Bob Hock for a card party.

Maggie Oehrke, Megan Oehrke, and Marisa Oehrke, helped Maggie’s father, Tom Kennedy of Marshall, celebrate his birthday Sunday, Oct. 18.

Trenton Woodall, Randy Woodall, and grandson Rustin Nardi were Saturday afternoon, Oct. 17 visitors of Betty Woodall.

Agnes Anderson, Warren Anderson, Harry and Betty Brauer, Geneva Hampy, Kerry Hampy, Cheri Hofstetter, Rudy Rehmer, and Judy Sands enjoyed a card party Friday, Oct. 16 at the Ringen Community Center.

Some people have reported their lilac bushes are blooming this week without any leaves.