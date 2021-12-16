by Kerry Hampy

660-368-2825

The Florence Fire Department annual meeting was 11 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 11. at the Florence Methodist Church.

St. John UCC will have a children’s Christmas program 10:30 a.m., Sunday, Dec. 19, in the fellowship hall.

Francis Starke and Starla Starke had dinner Sunday, Dec. 13 at Kehde’s Barbeque in Sedalia.

Jacob and Karen Nolting and Jackson, and John Starke were Sunday, Dec. 12 visitors of Francis Starke.

Jim Williams took Francis Starke and Erma Woolery to dinner Saturday, Dec. 11 at the Ambush.

Smithton Methodist Church hosted “Breakfast Around the Table” Sunday, Dec. 12. Approximately 40 people attended the service.

Tyler and Emily Gerke hosted a second birthday party, Saturday, Dec. 11, for their daughter, Charlie Anne. Family and friends attended.

Betty Woodall visited Ruby O’Brien Thursday, Dec. 9.

Randy and Bridgette Woodall, Jarrett Woodall, and Emily Woodall were Sunday, Dec. 12 visitors of Betty Woodall. They all played dominoes.

Brent Hampy was a Sunday, Dec. 12 visitor of his mother, Geneva Hampy.

RAn