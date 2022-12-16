by Kerry Hampy

660-368-2825

Dale DeLarm, 86, died Sunday, Dec. 11. Among his survivors is his wife Sandra. Smithton United Methodist Church hosted “Breakfast Around the Table” Sunday, Dec. 11.

Adam and Alyssa Gerke hosted a fourth birthday party for their son, Jackson Saturday, Dec. 10. Family and friends attended.

Jarret and Emily Woodall and Randy and Bridgett Woodall were Sunday, Dec. 11 guests of Betty Woodall.

The Florence Fire Department annual meeting was Saturday, Dec. 10 at Florence United Methodist Church.

Darrell Woolery was a recent visitor of Erma Woolery.

Cheri Hofstetter and Jeremy Hofstetter attended “A Charlie Brown Christmas” play Saturday, Dec. 10 at the Liberty Center in Sedalia.

Michelle Hofstetter and daughter Emmy went Christmas shopping Sunday, Dec. 11 in Jefferson City.

Kevin and Bobbie Dittmer and Abby Dittmer spent Friday, Dec. 9 through Sunday, Dec. 11 in Chillicothe. Abby was showing cattle.

Connie Hampy, Geneva Hampy, and Jeanette Wiley had lunch Tuesday, Dec. 6 at Bistro #5 in Sedalia. They celebrated the ladies’ birthdays.

Glen and Jeanette Wiley of Vacaville, Calif. left Thursday, Dec. 8 after spending a week with her mother, Geneva Hampy.

John and Ginny Starke were recent visitors of Francis Starke.

St. John Evangelical Church will host its children’s program Sunday, Dec. 18.