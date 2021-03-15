by Kerry Hampy

660-368-2825

Warren Anderson and Charles Bultemeier were Thursday March 11 visitors of Jeff Rehmer and Rudy Rehmer for a card party.

Cheri Hofstetter took Geneva Hampy to her eye appointment Thursday, March 11 in Columbia.

Greg Wittman was a recent visitor of Bob Hock.

Dennis and Rowena Nickell recently hosted a family dinner to celebrate some March birthdays.

Samantha Woolery was a Sunday, March 14 visitor of her grandmother, Erma Woolery.

Cameron Krause and Corbin Woodall were Sunday, March 14 lunch guests of Betty Woodall. Krause fried fish for the lunch.

St. John UCC is scheduled to host a Flashlight Easter Egg Hunt 7 p.m. Friday, April 2 at the church in Florence.

The Florence Methodist Church is scheduled to host a community Easter sunrise service 7 a.m. Sunday, April 4 at the church in Florence.

A few area people were late for church Sunday, March 14 because they forgot to set their clocks ahead.