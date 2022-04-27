by Kerry Hampy 660-368-2825

Funeral services for Rudy Rehmer were Saturday, April 23 at St. John Chapel in Bahner. The church served lunch for the family after the service. Among his survivors is a son Jeff (Tonalea) Rehmer and a sister Geneva Hampy.

Jacob and Ashley Fry are the parents of a son, Abram J.D., born Tuesday, April 29. Paternal grandparents are Delby and Rita Fry. Maternal grandparents are Bob and Peggy Rupe.

Starla Starke spent Saturday, April 23 and Sunday, April 24 with her mother, Francis Starke.

Jo Anne Schultz of Martinsburg, Iowa arrived Saturday, April 23 to spend a few days with Erma Woolery. Darrell Woolery and Mickala Woolery joined them for dinner Sunday, April 24.

Lauren Parker, daughter of Derek Parker, broke her arm Tuesday, April 19.

Taylon Payne and Betty Woodall had lunch Tuesday, April 19 at the Fortune Palace in Sedalia.

Jacob Schuck and Esther Schuck helped Betty Woodall with yardwork Thursday, April 21.

Bridgette Woodall and granddaughters Ava Leigh and Lauren Parker were Saturday, April 23 visitors of Betty Woodall.

Seth and Jennifer Hoffstetter, Layne Ronan, and Cheri Hoffsteter had dinner Friday, April 22 at Fitters Restaurant in Sedalia.

Mike Hampy of Lake Jackson, Texas arrived Friday, April 22 to spend time with his mother Geneva Hampy. He returned home Monday, April 25.

Brent and Connie Hampy, Mike Hampy, and Dave and Liz Niebruegge and daughters Codee and Reese were Saturday, April 23 dinner guests of Geneva Hampy.

Lake Creek Methodist Church hosted “Breakfast Around the Table” Sunday, April 24. They also celebrated Lois Hoehns 90th birthday.