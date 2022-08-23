by Kerry Hampy

660-368-2825

A memorial service for Hazel Fethke was Tuesday, Aug. 23 at Kidwell-Garber Funeral Home in Versailles. Survivors include a daughter Cathy (Jerry) Holsten and a son Greg (Lisa) Fethke.

James and Cheri Allain returned home recenty. They spent time visiting their son Andy, his wife Alex, and their son Elane in Heffernan, Germany.

Leora Bremer, conference ambassador for United Church of Christ, was guest preacher Sunday, Aug. 21 at St. John UCC.

Agnes Anderson, Warren Anderson, Charles Bahner, Charles Bultemeier, Geneva Hampy, Kerry Hampy, Cheri Hofstetter, Gloria Klime and grandchildren Joe and Sydney Close, Junior and Ruth Ann Culp, Judy Sands, and Alan and Joyce Zimmerschied attended the Ringen card party Friday, Aug. 19 at the Bahner Community Center.

Kenny Page returned home this week following a liver transplant at the University of Kansas Medical Center.