Food for Morgan County will hold distributions at the previously announced dates and times. However, there will be changes in the distribution routine.

To protect clients, their families, and volunteers, as many are in the high-risk groups for the coronavirus, pantry personnel are requesting that when clients come for the distribution they remain in their cars. Someone will come to the vehicle to collect information. Clients should have their Food for Morgan County card or their ID ready. Food pantry personnel will register families, sign in clients, and bring food to the vehicles. This will help all to avoid crowds and to protect the community.

If a client or someone living in their household is sick or is displaying symptoms, they are asked to stay at home. If in need of food, call 573-789-7473 to request assistance.

Clients may write a note allowing someone else (family member, caregiver, or neighbor) to pick up food.

Upcoming March distributions are: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, March 19, and Wednesday, March 25 at Food for Morgan County on Newton Street in Versailles.