

Sharon Homan is sanding a drywall ceiling, Saturday, July 24, at First Baptist Church in Fortuna. Homan is the wife of the Rev. Brad Homan, the congregation’s pastor.

(photo by Vicki Wood)

by Vicki Wood

The Fortuna Baptist Church on Highway 5 has been an attractive addition to the community for a little over a year. Pastor Brad Homan says the membership continues to grow due to the rich family programs the church offers. “We have families that have joined from Eldon, California, Tipton, Versailles, and right here. A lot of them come for the children’s programs,” Homan explained.

Wednesday night Bible study targets the entire family. Dinner is at 6 p.m. with Bible study for all ages at 6:30 p.m.

With nearly 50 active children in the congregation, FBC has backyard barbecues, a MOM Tribe mentor and fellowship group, and Bible Trivia nights.

Homan said the church membership is now around 250. That is quite an expansion considering the church was housed in a small wooden white building in the middle of Fortuna since 1902. Pastor Homan has been with that church since he was a young man. Under his guidance, the new church was built farther north on Highway 5 outside of town toward Tipton.

Only a year and half after the new church building was completed, they have already started an addition. The expansion will include a new gym, classrooms and a nursery. Work on the addition is being completed by church members. The group of Church members doing the work on the new addition were cheerful when being photographed, seemed happy and take a lot of pride in their mission.