The Morgan County Fair Board will be hosting a free fireworks demonstration 9 p.m. Sunday, June 20 at the Morgan County Fairgrounds in Versailles.

An approximately 30-minute display of fireworks is planned. The names of fireworks demonstrated will be announced and will be available for purchase at the Morgan County Fair Board’s fireworks stand on site after the demonstration.

Free glow necklaces are available for children. Popcorn is free, soda is $1 per can.

Proceeds from fireworks sales help the fair board make improvements to the Morgan County Fairgrounds.