Stover Animal Rescue is offering free pet food noon to 2 p.m., or until food runs out, Saturday, Oct. 24 at Legion Memorial Park in Stover.

The monthly event is part of Stover Animal Rescue’s outreach program to help keep pets in their homes with their families.

For questions or more information, call 573-377-4355, visit stoveranimalrescue.com, or email stoveranimarescue@gmail.com.

This event is typically scheduled the last Saturday of each month, but was moved up one week due to a conflict at the park.