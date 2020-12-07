State Representative Elect Willard Haley, R-Eldon, recently received an introductory course about the legislative process as part of new-member orientation at the Missouri State Capitol in Jefferson City. Haley was part of a group of more than 50 new House members who participated in the week-long orientation program that ran Monday, Nov. 16 through Friday, Nov. 20.

During the orientation, newly elected members were educated about a wide range of topics related to their upcoming duties as state representatives. They attended informational sessions regarding the legislative process, the rules of the House, and proper floor motions and decorum.

Members also were briefed about topics such as services provided by House staff as well as general administrative issues associated with maintaining an office. In addition, they participated in mock committee hearings as well as a mock legislative session.

“We covered an immense amount of information in a very short period of time and I now have a much better grasp on what awaits me when session begins in January. It’s impossible to learn how to be an effective legislator in a one-week time frame, but I now have a much deeper understanding of the process as well as detailed knowledge of the resources available to me as a legislator that will allow me to better serve the people of the 58th district,” said Haley.

Haley added, “It was also a great experience getting to know the colleagues I will serve with in the coming months and years. We come from different backgrounds and different parts of the state but we’ve come together because we believe we can make our great state even better. I look forward to serving with them as we seek effective solutions to some of the most critical issues facing Missourians.”

Haley will officially begin his first term in the Missouri House when the 101st General Assembly convenes Wednesday, Jan. 6.