The Golden Age Nursing Home District #1 Board of Directors, in their meeting Tuesday, Jan. 25 in Stover, discussed fire doors, nursing department operations, cyber security software, wages, and more.

Equipment expenses, including two fire doors which need to be replaced, were discussed. The board approved DH Pace to install the new fire doors at a cost of $4,475.

In other facility news, the shower room renovations have been completed.

Department of Nursing (DON) supervisor Tracy Weicken discussed nursing department operations including COVID and staffing.

Cyber security insurance was determined to be unnecessary due to a current Electronic Health Records software agreement.

A Paid Time Off (PTO) policy change was discussed for GALC employees and was unanimously approved.

Accounting firm BKD presented a proposal for completing the 2022 Fiscal Year financial audit/review as well as the Medicare and Medicaid cost reports. The board requested a similar proposal also be made by Clifton Larsen Allen at the next board meeting.

Holiday pay for GALC employees was discussed and tabled.

A wage scale update, due to state minimum wage increase, was presented. Finance Manager Jill Dulaban presented a report about accounts receivable to discuss ongoing collections.

Financial reports were reviewed. The District Tax Account balance is $899,345.28. Occupancy is at 75 percent.

A closed session meeting was conducted regarding personnel matters and the administrator’s annual evaluation.

The next meeting of the Golden Age board is scheduled 9 a.m. Tuesday, March 1 at the facility in Stover.