Stover Coach Ernie Haag celebrated 30 years of service with players new and old Friday, Jan. 22 in the Stover Dome. (photo by JLDorrell)

Coach Ernie Haag was honored for 30 years of service as an educator at MCR-I Friday Jan. 22 In the Stover Dome.

“A great coach not only inspires but supports and encourages others to get results.” This quote by Richard Schuy describes Coach Ernie Haag.

In 1991, Haag came to Morgan County R-I School to become a physical education teacher and take over the position of the head girls basketball coach. This was his first year as an educator and 30 years later he is still a Bulldog, finishing his teaching career this year at MCR-I.

Haag graduated from the University of Central Missouri with a bachelor’s degree in physical education and a master’s degree in athletic administration. After graduation, he was hired by Jim Bellis, high school principal, to start his teaching career.

His first team included 12 players, Angela Dittmer, Amber Russell, Amy Rogers, Nikki Sizer, Aubree Russell, Lindsy Switser, Katy Friedebach, Andrea Silvey, Andrea Schlomer, Monica Edzards, Ronette Nolting, and Cherie Viebrock.

Throughout the next 30 years, Haag has had more than 450 ladies and gentlemen on his basketball teams as players and managers. During his coaching career, he has won more than 400 games and many athletes have gone on to become coaches and educators.

During his tenure at Stover, Haag also coached golf and has taken many golfers to the State Tournament. He has also sponsored the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and classes during the years. Haag has been a mentor to many new teachers as well as supervising many student teachers during the years.

Haag will retire at the end of the 2021 school year.