Bailey Marriott, center, answers questions posed by kindergarten students and allows them to pet a horse during a recent petting zoo organized at Rocking M Ranch near Stover. Animals on hand for the kindergarten class field trip were a mare and foal, two show steers, and a puppy. Joe and Stephanie Holsten brought in their daughter Emily’s bottle calf and the Homan family brought in goats and a pony. (submitted by Bailey Marriott)