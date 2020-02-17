The Morgan County Health Center board of directors, Wednesday, Feb. 12, approved an ordinance officially implementing a Prescription Drug Monitoring Program (PDMP) for Morgan County.

The program is designed to prevent and help reduce the number of opioid-involved deaths in the area.

The PDMP serves to monitor the prescribing and dispensing of schedule II, III, and IV controlled substances by professionals licensed to prescribe or dispense such substances in Morgan County.

The ordinance passed by the health center follows the provisions and guidelines set forth in a similar ordinance established in St. Louis County. Morgan County will operate the program through the St. Louis County Health Department, which has a contract with Apriss. Morgan County will have a subscription to participate.

The ordinance requires that, within seven days of having dispensed a schedule II, III, or IV controlled substance, all dispensing agencies must electronically submit the following minimum information: pharmacy’s Drug Enforcement Agency number, the date of dispensation, and (if dispensed via a prescription) the prescription number, whether it is new or re-fill, the prescriber’s DEA or National Provider number, drug code, quantity and dosage, and patient identifier (may be driver license number, government-issued identification number, insurance cardholder identification number, or the patient’s name address, and date of birth).

The information submitted must comply with transmission standards established by the American society for Automation in Pharmacy.

The St. Louis County Health Department will identify “red-flags” and this information will be forwarded to the Morgan County Health Center. The information is considered a closed record (except in certain cases as allowed by law).

Persons authorized to be provided dispensation information include the prescribers; those requesting their own information; the State Board of Pharmacy; any state board charged with regulating a health care professional in an ongoing investigation; local, state, and federal law enforcement; the MO HealthNet division of the Missouri Department of Social Services; or a judge or other judicial officer under subpoena.

Those in violation of the PDMP ordinance could face up to $1,000 or one year in jail, or both.

Currently, Missouri is the only state that does not have PDMP law in place and, should the state eventually pass such a law, the county may suspend or amend their own PDMP ordinance in accordance. There are now 75 participating jurisdictions in Missouri participating in the St. Louis County PDMP.

Certain exemptions and details are available by obtaining the full text of the ordinance by contacting the Morgan County Health Center, 573-378-5438.

Report of Services

In the January report of services, 10 inspections were made, one water sample was taken, 22 food permits issued, two sewage permits were approved, and two sewage complaints received. The clinic dealt with four recall notices.

Women’s Health distributed birth control pills to four women (five packs).

Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) saw 415 clients, with 12 new clients. There were 27 re-certifications and 45 clients terminated from the program. Nutrition education saw 133 clients.

Special health care had a case load of 52, with eight new referrals and seven home visits.

There was one car seat distributed.

There were four CPR classes conducted with 11 clients.

Zumba had two classes with 18 participants.

Immunizations saw 90 shots administered to 41 clients. There were seven flu shots administered.

Communicable disease statistics include three animal bites, three chlamydia, one Hepatitis C, and two Rocky Mountain spotted fever.

There was one sexually transmitted disease test and one STD treatment administered.

Total walk-ins in January were 86: eight blood pressure, eight PPD, six pregnancy tests, 14 injections, 48 lab draws, one hemoglobin, 46 birth certificates, and 133 death certificates.

Outreach

A representative from the health center attended the Versailles Area Chamber of Commerce meeting Monday, Jan. 27; facilitated an Alzheimer’s support group Monday, Jan. 6 with eight participants; and facilitated the Morgan County Agency Team meeting Tuesday, Jan. 28 with eight participants.

Bank Balance

The balance in the health center’s bank accounts as of Friday, Jan. 31 was $367,788.94.

Next meeting

The next Morgan County Health Center board meeting is scheduled 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 11 at the center in Versailles.