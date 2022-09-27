Morgan County Heath Center Administrator Shawn Brantley, in the Wednesday, Sept. 14 health center board meeting in Versailles, announced that, beginning Sept. 15, the next round of COVID booster shots are available at the health center.

The Moderna vaccine is the variety used by the health center and anyone 18 years old or older may receive it. The public is asked to please call ahead for an appointment.

Brantley also reported the number of COVID cases in the county has remained “steady.” He said COVID vaccines currently being administered in the county are mostly boosters.

Alarm Bid Approved

In other business, the health center board approved a $3,749 bid from Lakewood Alarm to supply and install upgraded security system, including door access control, mag locks, proximity readers, release buttons, control software and training, sensors, etc.

A bid from Ft. Knox Alarm for $3,450 and a bid from All-Com Digital for $2,605 were also received. The Ft. Knox bid had a more expensive monthly rate after initial bid. The All-Com bid was rejected because of prior negative experience with the company.

August Report of Services

In the August report of services, four food permits were issued. There were 12 inspections conducted. There were six sewage permits approved and one sewage complaint. Three water samples were taken. The center reported it dealt with five recall notices.

Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) saw 419 active clients, with 499 benefits issued. There were 52 re-certifications, 159 for nutrition education, and 23 clients terminated from the program. There were 19 new clients and 14 in breastfeeding education.

Special health care had a case load of 55, with 15 new referrals.

One crib was distributed.

There were 14 CPR classes conducted with 33 clients.

There were four participants in a driver improvement program.

There were 49 families participating in the diaper program, with 2,450 diapers distributed.

Immunizations saw 220 clients with 401 shots administered.

There were 34 COVID vaccines administered, including 14 at shot clinics at Golden Age Living Center in Stover. Communicable disease investigation statistics include 106 COVID, one chlamydia, one campylobacter, one Monkey Pox contact (daily monitoring for 21 days), one Hepatitis C, one erlichia, two active tuberculosis, two animal bites, and one Rocky Mountain spotted fever.

There were five sexually transmitted disease tests administered.

The center provided the following public health services in August: one blood pressure, 28 PPD, one pregnancy tests, 11 injections, 46 lab draws, one lead screen, two hemoglobin, 62 birth certificates, and 155 death certificates.

In outreach, health center staff members attended or participated the following meetings and events in August: Morgan County Agency Team; Sustainable Sidewalks for Stover; Barnett City Council; Kids Harbor; and Citizens Against Domestic Violence.

Bank Account

The balance in the health center’s bank accounts as of Aug. 31 was $409,634.18.

Next meeting

The next health center board meeting is scheduled 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12 at the health center in Versailles.