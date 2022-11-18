Morgan County Heath Center Administrator Shawn Brantley, in the Wednesday, Nov. 9 health center board meeting in Versailles, reported that, despite 167 cases of Monkey Pox in Missouri, there have been no reported cases in Morgan County to this point.

In other business, the health center board approved Brantley’s recommendation for renewal of the center’s employee health insurance plan.

Currently, the health center is spending $6,950 in premiums. A proposed renewal of a similar plan with United Health Care takes the premium to $7,318. An alternative plan, Core Premier, was approved by the board, at $5,963.37, providing a cost savings of approximately $1,400 in premiums. The Core Premier features (in network) $1,000 deductible, $3,000 out-of-pocket, $15 office co-pays, 100-percent co-insurance, and pharmacy options.

Life insurance, dental, and vision plans, through Principal Life Insurance Company, were approved.

A retirement plan was tabled to allow further research.

October Report of Services

In the October report of services, 10 food permits were issued. There were 17 inspections conducted. There were 11 sewage permits approved. Six water samples were taken. The center reported it dealt with three recall notices. One food handlers class was conducted.

Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) saw 404 active clients, with 437 benefits issued. There were 31 re-certifications, 116 for nutrition education, and 22 clients terminated from the program. There were 12 new clients and 18 in breastfeeding education.

Special health care had a case load of 62.

One car seat was distributed.

There were 19 CPR classes conducted with 159 clients (includes drivers education at R-I schools and drivers education and health class at R-II).

There were three participants in a driver improvement program.

There were 47 families participating in the diaper program, with 2,375 diapers distributed.

Immunizations saw 33 clients with 81 shots administered.

There were 118 COVID vaccines and 309 flu shots administered. Communicable disease investigation statistics include 57 COVID (in three long-term care facilities), one Cruetzfield Jacob disease, one erlichia, two active tuberculosis, one animal bite, two Rocky Mountain spotted fever, one case scabies, two chlamydia, one MRSA, one campylobacter, one Hepatitis C, one lead, and one gonorrhea.

The center provided the following public health services in October: one blood pressure, four PPD, five pregnancy tests, 15 injections, 48 lab draws, two lead screens, one STI test, two STI treatments, 62 birth certificates, and 98 death certificates.

In outreach, health center staff members attended or participated in the following meetings and events in October: Sustainable Sidewalks for Stover; SAPP meeting; Stover Trunk or Treat.

Bank Account

The balance in the health center’s bank accounts as of Oct. 31 was $398,708.13.

Next meeting

The next health center board meeting is scheduled 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14 at the health center in Versailles.