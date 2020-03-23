The Morgan County Health Center Women, Infants, and Children’s (WIC) department Wednesday, March 11 announced the roll-out of a new statewide eWIC card, slated to be available beginning Monday, March 30.

The card will be replacing the checks that are currently issued to

WIC clients. The card is similar to a credit card and will be issued during the upcoming months.

The eWIC card allows clients to purchase food throughout the month instead of all at one time as required by the check system. The card will be faster and simple to use, and will automatically identify qualifying items at checkout. Clients will be required to set a four-digit PIN code when receiving a card.

Participants in WIC can now download the WIC Shopper App and go to www.morgancountyhealthcenter.com to view a YouTube video about how to use the card.

Vendors will be accepting checks already issued as well as the new eWIC card, until all clients are transferred to the card.

Report of Services

In the February report of services, 12 inspections were made, four water samples were taken, 10 food permits issued, four sewage permits were approved, and two sewage complaints received. The clinic dealt with five recall notices.

Women’s Health distributed birth control pills to one woman (one pack) and administered one depo shot.

One client attended a Freedom from Smoking class.

Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) saw 451 clients, with 21 new clients. There were 35 re-certifications and 34 clients terminated from the program. Nutrition education saw 115 clients.

Special health care had a case load of 51, with eight new referrals and seven home visits.

There were three car seats distributed.

There were seven CPR classes conducted with 29 clients.

Zumba had two classes with nine participants.

Immunizations saw 134 shots administered to 55 clients. There were three flu shots administered.

Communicable disease statistics include 36 influenza A, 34 influenza B, two animal bites, two chlamydia, one campylobacter, one AFB test for tuberculosis, two Hepatitis C, and two Rocky Mountain spotted fever.

There were eight sexually transmitted disease tests and five STD treatments administered.

Total walk-ins in February were 89: six blood pressure, 10 PPD, four pregnancy tests, 12 injections, 49 lab draws, three hemoglobin, two lead screen, three nurse visits, 55 birth certificates, and 84 death certificates.

CLEAR Rejection

The board decided not to take over the CLEAR (Community Leaders Educating About Resistance) organization because they don’t have the staff to run it and there is not much grant money left in the program. The organization and it’s programs was recently offered to the health center as a possible expansion of its outreach.

Drug Monitoring Program

The Prescription Drug Monitoring Program ordinance, passed Feb. 12, is at the Morgan County Clerk’s Office awaiting approval. An “implementation plan” is needed and five pharmacies are on board.

The program is designed to prevent and help reduce the number of opioid-involved deaths in the area.

The PDMP serves to monitor the prescribing and dispensing of schedule II, III, and IV controlled substances by professionals licensed to prescribe or dispense such substances in Morgan County.

Outreach

A representative from the health center attended the Versailles Area Chamber of Commerce meeting Monday, Feb. 17; facilitated an Alzheimer’s support group Monday, Feb. 3 with eight participants; facilitated the Morgan County Agency Team meeting Tuesday, Feb. 25 with 11 participants; and attended the Department of Health and Senior Services statewide meeting Thursday, Feb. 20 and Friday, Feb. 21.

Bank Balance

The balance in the health center’s bank accounts as of Saturday, Feb. 29 was $436,680.59.

Next meeting

The next Morgan County Health Center board meeting is scheduled 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 8 at the center in Versailles.