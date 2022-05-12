Colonel Eric T. Olson, superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, recently announced the agency will offer a 15-week accelerated academy to law enforcement professionals interested in becoming a trooper.

To be eligible, candidates must possess an active Missouri Class A POST license in good standing or be able to obtain one prior to the start of recruit training. Candidates must have served a minimum of three consecutive years as a full-time Missouri POST-commissioned police officer, military police officer, or out-of-state police officer in a traffic, patrol, or investigations capacity.

Successful applicants will know their assignment prior to entering training as members of the 116th Recruit Class and be eligible to receive 46 college credit hours from Mineral Area College for courses they complete during training. The 116th Recruit Class will begin Jan. 3, 2023.

All candidates must successfully complete the selection process for troopers to enter the Patrol’s Law Enforcement Academy. The selection process for potential troopers has not changed and includes a written examination, a physical fitness for duty assessment, polygraph examination, background investigation, and an oral interview board. Written and physical examinations take place in each troop area across the state.

After a conditional offer of employment, the applicant must successfully complete a medical examination (includes vision and hearing), psychological examination, a psychological interview, drug screening, and final applicant review.

Starting salary of $54,216 begins the first day of recruit training. Fringe benefits include a competitive retirement plan and medical, life, dental, and vision insurance. Troopers receive 15 days of annual leave, 15 days of sick leave, and 12 paid holidays per year.

The deadline to apply is July 10, 2022. Interested persons can learn more about the Missouri State Highway Patrol Accelerated Academy by contacting a Patrol recruiter at telephone number 1-800-796-7000, or may apply online at https://statepatrol.dps.mo.gov/pages/becomeatrooper then select “apply now.”