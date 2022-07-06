by Elizabeth Gobble

It’s amazing how quickly the time passes. We hit a midway point of summer, and next month school will start up again.

People come from all over the country to get away from their city lives and stressful jobs to vacation here and enjoy a little piece of the good life. We see this every summer. More recently though, we’ve been seeing more people who worked hard all their lives and are now ready to retire and enjoy the peace and quiet in the “friendliest place in the Ozarks.”

Senior Meal is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, July 8 at the Ivy Bend Food Pantry. Last weeks BLT pasta was prepared by John and Barbara Jordan, Alan Burke and Marsha Veal. With the help of Anita Horn and Ruth Morris bagging and delivering, 104 people were served. That’s a pretty good turnout for the start of a holiday weekend.

The board at the Ivy Bend Youth and Community Center are this week’s Senior Meal volunteers. On the menu is an olive loaf sandwich, pasta salad and a pickle. (Yes John, we did say a pickle, so enjoy!) The olive loaf sandwich was a new menu item last summer. It was such a big hit we decided to bring it back again this year. For those of you 60 years and older, the meal is free and for those 59 and younger we ask for a $5 contribution.

The Food Pantry distribution for June included 184 families, 402 individuals, including 78 children younger than 18 and 161 seniors 60 and older. Eight new families were added to the roles as well.

The food pantry is staffed entirely by volunteers. They are local people who give their time and effort to help distribute food to friends and neighbors here in Ivy Bend. We would like to extend a welcome to Toni, one of our newest volunteers.

The freezer, which stopped working two months ago, has been repaired. The food pantry received monetary reimbursement for some of the food that was lost to the incident.

A few of the candidates running in the upcoming election will volunteer at an upcoming Senior Meal. They will prepare the meal and be onhand for a meet and greet type lunch. Check back for more information next week.

The Ivy Bend Youth and Community Center (IBYCC) had a great turnout for their monthly fund raising breakfast, raising more than $400, before expenses. Four teens were on hand to tend to their friends and neighbors needs while enjoying one of the best and least expensive breakfasts you can find. The teens enjoyed the experience and made a little ‘tip money” in the process. The IBYCC board still has two openings. Please consider helping by donating some time to your community!

For those new to the area, there is medical care available at the food pantry 8 a.m. to noon every Thursday. Medical staff from Katy Trail administer everything you would expect from any medical office in Versailles or Laurie, right here in Ivy Bend. If you need a physical, school exams for your children, or just feel a little sickly, give them a call at 1-877-773-5824 and make an appointment. They work on a sliding scale so you need not be concerned if you don’t have medical insurance.

Let us know if you or someone you know is having an event or happening in and around Ivy Bend. Please drop us a line at ivybendnews@yahoo.com.