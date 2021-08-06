

by Liz Gobble

ivybendnews@yahoo.com

Summer is in full swing, complete with its heat and humidity. We hope everyone is able to find a cool place to escape the heat!

The Ivy Bend Youth and Community Center (IBYCC) will host its monthly fundraising breakfast from 7 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 7. You are invited to come to 4039 Sawmill Road for two biscuits with gravy, scrambled eggs, hash browns, orange juice and coffee. The cost for this breakfast is $5, children younger than three eat free. These fundraisers keep the IBYCC operating. Thank you to all who support the IBYCC.

IBYCC also has activities for youth, age 10 and older and still in school. The youth center is open from 7 to 10 p.m. every Friday. Teens get together for games, ping pong, outdoor activities and basketball.

The fund raising effort to improve the playground is moving forward. Soon, everyone in Ivy Bend will have a nice, safe place for children to play. Make your tax deductible donation today. This week’s activities at the Ivy Bend Food Pantry, 41569 Ivy Bend Road:

Walk With Ease Program is back on its regular schedule 8:30 a.m., Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. You’ll enjoy an hour long, gentle exercise and walking program. Walking is a great cardiovascular event and a way to avoid the heat! Come make friends and get fit!

AA, NA and AL-ANON have meetings at 7 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday. Come share with others in these support groups for individuals, friends and families of people with addictions. For more information on AL-ANON, you may call or leave a message at 573-539-5675.

Katy Trail provides medical services to meet the needs of people in Ivy Bend from 8 a.m. to noon every Thursday. This program enables access to medical care closer to home and is quite beneficial for those who can’t make it into Versailles. For further information or to schedule an appointment, please call 573-378-2351.

The Senior Lunch Program is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Friday, This week you’ll be treated to oven fried chicken, mashed potatoes, green beans and dessert. Seniors 60 and older eat free, those 59 and younger, a $5 donation is requested for each meal. Lunches are still served drive through and are prepared and served by volunteers. Please remember to thank them and offer a donation. This was the fifth week in a row more than 100 hungry people came for lunch! Thank you all for your support.

If you would like to include an activity or other information about what’s happening in and around Ivy Bend, please let us know. Until next week, stay safe and be blessed.