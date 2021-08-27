

by Liz Gobble

ivybendnews@yahoo.com

The “week-enders” as we call them, can be everywhere in Ivy Bend. It is a pleasure to see our usual part-time neighbors, along with some new faces.

This week’s activities at the Ivy Bend Food Pantry, 41569 Ivy Bend Road:

Walk With Ease Program is 8:30 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. You’ll enjoy an hour long, gentle exercise and walking program with some of us who live here. Walking is great cardiovascular exercise so come make friends and get fit!

AA, NA and AL-ANON meet 7 p.m., each Wednesday and Saturday. Come share with others in these support groups for individuals, friends and families of people with addictions. For more information on AL-ANON, you may call or leave a message at 573-539-5675.

Katy Trail will not be open this week. Should you need Dr. Turner or medical attention, call 573-378-2351 for information or an appointment. Katy Trail is scheduled to return next week at its usual time.

The Senior Lunch Program is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Friday. This week the menu is picnic sandwiches, which includes three different meats. This is served with pasta salad and a dessert. Seniors age 60 and older eat free; those 59 and younger, a $5 donation is requested for each meal. Lunches are still carry-out. This week’s lunch is being prepared and served by board members of the Ivy Bend Youth and Community Center. Last week was the sixth week in a row more than 100 lunches were served.

The Ivy Bend Youth & Community Center (IBYCC), 4029 Sawmill Road, has activities from 7 to 10 p.m. each Friday. This for area youth who are 10 years old or older, and still in school. IBYCC is a safe place to hang out with your friends, play games, shoot some hoops, or play ping pong. Volunteer supervisors prepare food each week.

The IBYCC board thanks all those who attended their fund raising biscuit and gravy breakfast, Saturday, Aug. 7.

The offices of the PSWD#2 will be closed to the public until further notice. Payments may be placed in the box at the office or mailed. Additional updates will be announced in the Ivy Bend News. Should you have a question, call 573-372-5191.

The IBYCC board will host an ice cream social, 1 to 4 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 21. They will offer a variety of sundaes, banana splits, apple dumplings, and root beer floats. At the Ivy Bend entrance on Highway 135-12, is a sign declaring Ivy Bend to be the “friendliest place in the Ozarks.” We invite all of you to come down to and find out for yourself.

If you have an event or activity you would like to have included in the Ivy Bend News, please forward that to me at ivybendnews@yahoo,.com. Thank you for all your comments and support. Until next week, stay safe, and be blessed.