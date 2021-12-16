The holidays are everywhere in the “friendliest place in the Ozarks.” Remember, noon, Wednesday, Dec. 15 is Missouri Rural Crisis Center (MRCC) day at the Gem Mini Market. We have been told the amount of food you purchase for $23 is worth more than $60 of groceries, so you can see your savings! The food boxes contain fresh food by the season, three to four packages of pork products, eggs, toilet paper, and laundry soap. EBT is accepted. Give them a call if you have questions at 573-372-2750.

Thirty-eight families with a total of 93 children were the recipients of toys for all children up to age 16, and holiday meal fixings for the families. We are blessed to have so many pantry volunteers who “adopt” families each year and shop and wrap toys, make the donations to purchase all the food amenities and turkeys packed into boxes. As the cars drove down the hill at the Food Pantry, they were greeted by the “Great Pantry Elves of Ivy Bend.” The recipients’ names were checked off the lists, the vehicles were loaded with gifts and food, and then they drove out of sight with a “Merry Christmas” and hearts filled with delight.

The Friday Senior Meal served at the Ivy Bend Food Pantry last Friday was one of the favorites of meatloaf. One hundred ten people came for the meal! Thanks to the Ivy Bend Youth and Community Center volunteers for all their shopping, cooking and serving last week.

This Friday, the bratwurst and coleslaw will be awaiting your arrival. Be sure to head for the Food Pantry 11 a.m.. to 1 p.m.

The Ivy Bend Fire and Rescue will host “Stockings from Santa”, 1 to 3 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 18 at the fire station located at 35523 Ivy Bend Road. Santa will have Christmas stocking for all who registered for this event. The fire and rescue team will serve hot chocolate and candy canes. We look forward to seeing you there!

The Ivy Bend Animal Rescue (IBAR) Christmas gift pickup is scheduled 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 19 at Ivy Bend Resort & Marina (Surfside), located at 33321 Marina Drive. Thanks to all who volunteered for this and to those who bought and wrapped gifts for the children. Another giving organization in Ivy Bend displaying their generosity and caring for the folks and children who live here in the “friendliest place in the Ozarks.”

Hope your Christmas shopping is complete so you can spend some time taking care of yourself. This is a celebrated time for many, and although the weather is changing daily, it’s still possible to enjoy the outdoors. We may not be able to later.

If you have any events or happenings by you, an organization or group in and around Ivy Bend, please send us an email at ivybendnews@yahoo.com. We would thoroughly enjoy sharing with all the readers of the Morgan County Press. Until next week, stay safe and be blessed.