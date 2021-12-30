Hope everyone had an amazing Christmas and Santa treated you well. The new year anxiously awaits as we all sit and ponder what it is we should do in 2022 to improve our lives and those around us. Give serious thought to what might not be what you want in your life or what you want and make that change!! Activities and opportunities here in the “friendliness place in the Ozarks” can make your goals much easier. Be it getting fit, helping in the community, helping neighbors, or making a change in your own life you can do it all right here. It’s the best time to embark on a new beginning.

Distribution at the food pantry is 8 a.m. to noon, Wednesday, Dec 29. Volunteers start work at 6 a.m. to get everything organized and make your trip quick and easy. Please have your name identification card ready when you drive down the hill for check-in. Also, prior to your arrival, clear your vehicles enough so the pantry volunteers can load your food-filled boxes quickly and get you on your way.

The Friday Senior Meal is back on the calendar! This week they are preparing pulled pork and baked beans. Come on by the food pantry for lunch between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. If you are 60 or older, the meal is free. For those 59 and younger, a $5 donation is requested.

The new menu schedule will be posted to the website ivybendfoodpantry.com. They will also be posted at Gem Mini Mart and Gem Stop.

Teen Town is scheduled 7 to 11:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31. Rosie Paul, Youth Center board member and volunteer, is preparing dinner for everyone who attends. The extended hours are to give us a chance to welcome 2022 with the young people attending Teen Town. We have lined up a special visitor Friday evening, and have games and movies planned. The volunteers are excited about the special New Years Eve Teen Town and will share it’s outcome with you next week.

The monthly fund-raising breakfast hosted by the Ivy Bend Youth and Community Center is canceled, Saturday, Jan. 1.

Those volunteers who usually arrive early to prepare your Saturday breakfast, are the same volunteers who will ring in the new year at Teen Town the night before. Mark your calendars for 7 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 5 for the next breakfast. Thank you for your understanding this month.

If fitness is your goal for the near future, remember the Walk with Ease program at the Food Pantry three days a week. If gentle exercise, walking, and visiting with your neighbors three days a week fits into your fitness goals, be at the food pantry 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

In case you haven’t heard, the new year will welcome combining the best of the Versailles Leader-Statesman and Morgan County Press into one newspaper covering all of Morgan County. One unified community newspaper with all the coverage you may expect at the same low rate of $1 per issue.

We are excited about this change and are looking forward to bringing Morgan County all the news you can use. Make it your New Year’s resolution to keep informed about what takes place in your community, obtain better coverage for your advertising, and a more streamline customer service.

For any events by your organization or group in or around Ivy Bend, please send us an email at ivybendnews@yahoo.com. I want to personally thank you for your support of this column. From this columnist to you and yours, Happy New Year from the “friendliest place in the Ozarks.” Until next week, stay safe and be blessed.