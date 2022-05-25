by Elizabeth Gobble

We have heard it said April showers bring May flowers, but with May almost behind us, the rain continues and some cooler temperatures have reappeared. Does this mean more flowers? We’ve seen some flowers plummeted by heavy rains and hail but we were spared the more damaging weather which occurred all around us. Must be something to the theory of being on this peninsula surrounded by water on three sides saving us from weather extremes.

Freezer Emergency

It has been a rousing week with some devastating outcomes. A call went out from the Food Pantry, May 18, about an emergency situation and those available were summoned to assist. The main freezer at the pantry stopped working and much of the frozen food therein was thawing out. We boxed up the meat, bread, cakes, cookies, pizzas and ice cream and put a notice out for those available to come get some food. Since it was produce distribution day, those in line for produce were provided the contents from the freezer. What was remaining was given away during Friday’s Senior Meal.

The worst part of this fiasco was the diminished food distribution yesterday and our recipients did not receive the quantity of meat and frozen foods usually provided.

On a more positive note, the freezer is now in working order thanks to the kindness of Chico Silva who drove all the way to Springfield to acquire the part needed for repair and returned it to Ivy Bend. Not only is this the “friendliest place in the Ozarks,” the volunteers who serve the Food Pantry are the most caring, conscientious and dedicated people you’d ever want to meet. Many thanks to all of them.

Food Truck at IBYCC

At the Ivy Bend Youth and Community Center, Teen Town last Friday night had a visit from one of our local food trucks. John Owings and Danny Busick, aka Brat Daddy, donated some of the wares from their business. All 21 teens and six “staff” members were provided with delicious taco sandwiches and chips. Arrangements for this generous donation were made by Danita Roettgen as she finds different ways to benefit the Youth Center and provide for the teens 7 to 10 p.m. every Friday night. Thanks also to Lauren Tullous, Rosie Paul, and Delmus Gobble for their presence and helping with the teens.

Lora Sugg has decided to join the Board of Directors rather than only be a teen helper Friday nights. We are fortunate to have her and welcome her to our IBYCC “family.”

Senior Meal

Friday, May 27, the Senior Meal will be baked spaghetti and garlic toast. Last week’s meal was prepared and served by the awesome men (and women) who so freely give their time and talents to the Food Pantry. John Jordan and his wife Barbara, Alan Burke, and Marsha Veal were in the kitchen preparing the meal with Ray Wade, Anita Horn, Pam Rumans, and Ruthie Morris bagging and delivering the meals to those in line outdoors. We happily report 103 meals were served. The chicken salad was exquisite and the strawberry shortcake dessert delicious. Sad to report there was no pickle this week. Perhaps with the next sandwich we might be provided one. Right John?

Animal Rescue

Our Ivy Bend Animal Rescue (IBAR) and Thrift Store is having a Sidewalk Sale Memorial Day weekend, Friday, May 27, Saturday, May 28, and Sunday, May 29. The sale runs 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. Come by and see what treasures you might find. Be sure not to miss it. You’ll find them at 33455 Ivy Bend Road.

Please drop a line at ivybendnews@yahoo.com about events or happenings in and around Ivy Bend.



Brat Daddy food truck donated taco sandwiches and chips to all 21 teens and six “staff” members at a recenty Teen Town gathering at the Ivy Ben Youth and Community Center in Ivy Bend. (submitted photo)