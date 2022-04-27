The never ending hot to cold and back again temperatures continue to baffle the meteorologists, and they continue to entertain us with their ‘as close as we can guess’ weather forecasts. It’s a tough job, we know. As it gets closer to Memorial Day the city folks will begin the “almost every weekend” trips to the “friendliest place in the Ozarks.” It’s an exciting time for those of us who live here, and it will be great to once again spend time with our regular weekenders.

The Ivy Bend Youth and Community Center is abuzz with activity these days. In addition to the new teens coming to Teen Town, twelve last week, we had four ladies step up and join the board. Danita Roettgen and Lauren Tullous have committed to help with fundraising projects, Senior Meals and Teen Town. Two others will be assisting solely with Teen Town.

Last week, two of the septuagenarians who have been volunteers at Teen Town for nearly a decade, were able to take the night off without having to close the center. They described it as a “strange, but pleasant experience.”

We could still use a couple more people as alternate board members, and volunteers who are willing to focus on ways to ensure the Youth Center remains open and the playground expansion continues. Anyone with ideas and the willingness to work them out should call Rosie Paul at 573-372-0984 or 573-789-6285.

There is a new outdoor sign for Teen Town at the Youth Center. Kayla Northrop’s girls took on the project to redo the old Teen Town sign. The old sign was looking rather ragged, and this new one is so much better. Many thanks to the girls for the improvement.

Katy Trail hours are changing this week, for this week only. Clinic hours are 1 to 5 p.m. Thursday, April 28. The regular 8 a.m. to noon Thursday schedule will return Thursday, May 5.

The Ivy Bend Food Pantry Board of Directors have changed the schedule for their regular business meetings. The new board meeting schedule is 9 a.m. the third Tuesday of the month. The next board meeting fo the Ivy Bend Food Pantry is scheduled 9 a.m. Tuesday, May 17.

Last week’s senior meal was was received. Some of the regular volunteers who always seem to answer the call came out to serve beef sandwiches, cole slaw, potato salad and cake. Among those helping in the kitchen last week were Jackie Allen, Anita Horn, Edith Capps, and Marsha Veal. The upfront ‘carry out’ volunteers were Pam Rumans and Ruthie Morris. There was a slow, but steady line of folks coming for lunch and a total of 88 served.

This Friday, the volunteer group from Ozark Chapel United Methodist Church will be serving chicken and noodles, vegetable surprise and dessert. You know the drill: Those age 60 and older eat free; for those 59 and younger a $5 donation is requested. That donation goes directly back into the food pantry budget.

Ozark Chapel United Methodist Church are our “5th Friday” volunteers, handling the senior meal responsibilities on the fifth Friday of each month that has five of them.

Please drop a line at ivybendnews@yahoo.com about events or happenings in and around Ivy Bend. Thanks to those who read this column each week and of course many thanks to the Morgan County Statesman for allowing us to contribute to their newspaper. Until next week, stay safe and be blessed.