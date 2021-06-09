Local band Sawmill Express performed Saturday, May 29 at The Wet Spot Bar and Grill Memorial Day weekend in Ivy Bend. The keyboardist is Doc Buford Casbolt of Climax Springs. He is a retired dentist, musician and songwriter with multiple copyrights. The drummer is Brian Deitrick, owner of the Dam Good Slice Pizza in Lake Ozark. Billy Schultz, guitar/vocals, formed this band years ago has had many musicians play with the group. The concert brought out a crowd ready to eat, drink, and dance. (photos by Vicki Wood)