

Bob Thieme, trustee of the Albers Kuhn Family Foundation, center, recently presented a $15,500 check to Food for Morgan County board members Donna Chapman, left, and Jeanie Driscoll in Versailles. The Albers Kuhn Family Foundation is the result of a family with no heirs that owned a large farm in St. Louis County. The trust was formed from the sale of the farm and is managed by three trustees. The interest from the principal of the trust is used for agricultural related endeavors. Chapman said Food for Morgan County “truly appreciates being one of the numerous county organizations that receives these funds.”

(submitted photo)