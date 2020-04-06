As part of a challenge Wednesday, April 1 in Michelle Ehrichs class at St. Paul Lutheran School in Stover, Kyle Armstrong put tape around his wrist, sticky side up, and took a walk. Armstrong then had to collect nature “treasures” along the way. Armstrong was the first to send in his challenge picture and said it “was a nice break from doing subtraction.”
(photo submitted by Michelle Ehrichs)
