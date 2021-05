The Stover High School Lady Bulldogs soccer team captured second place at the Marshfield Tourney Saturday, April 24 in Springfield. Lady Bulldogs are, front from left, Leila Erichs, Emily McKellips, Alyson Menning, Hannah Bauer, Cassidy Carl, Alivia Oehrke, Mikayla Doogs, Madison Mosher, back, Coach Chris Witte, Mackenzie Yearout, Cora Oelrichs, Madysen Brown, Hailey Brown, Julia Marriott, Ashlyn Degraffenreid, Madison Treece, Kara Van Vleck, Helen Black, and assistant coach Trish Schnakenbuerg. (photo by JL Dorrell)