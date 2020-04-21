The Morgan County Library

Board of Trustees discussed closing protocol in their meeting Friday, Apr. 10. In compliance with statewide stay-at-home orders due to coronavirus restrictions, the meeting was conducted using a virtual meeting application called Zoom with a link on Facebook available to the public to join the meeting.

Shawn Brantley, Morgan County Health Center administrator, reviewed the library’s current closure protocol and said, “It looks good.”

Brantley inquired if the library had enough protective gloves and masks. Morgan County Library Director Stacey Embry said she had no masks, but there were enough gloves in house until the boxes she ordered arrive. Brantley said he will supply masks.

He then answered a few queries regarding the COVID-19 “peak” locally. He said the health center will have a “better grasp” about that once updated data arrives. There were no further questions.

Director’s Report

Embry reported statistics for circulation of materials dropped, as predicted, due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, circulation statistics have increased for electronic databases like Hoopla, Overdrive, and Tumblebooks.

Embry said several of the library’s current database providers are offering “tons” of free digital resources in addition to library’s current subscriptions. She is looking into Creative Bug, an online crafting digital resource.

Embry is also reconsidering whether or not it’s still a good idea to offer a “Free Box” of materials for patrons.

In regard to budget concerns, state aid, and spending during closure, Embry reported the library grounds are being maintained and the building is still being cleaned regularly. She said, “We have received all state aid for the year and the budget will continue to be closely monitored, and it may be trimmed as needed.” Embry is still researching options for a firm to perform an audit.

The Friends of Morgan County Library annual book sale in April has been canceled due to coronavirus. A rescheduled date has not been determined.

Financial Report

As of Tuesday, March 31, the ending cash balance for the library’s General Fund was $355,357.74. The financial report was approved by the board.

The next meeting of the library trustees is scheduled 5:15 p.m. Thursday, May 14, at the library in Versailles.