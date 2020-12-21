Morgan County Library Director Stacey Embry reported Thursday, Dec. 10, at the library board meeting in Versailles, that usage of electronic resources such as Overdrive and Hoopla has “built up,” but it has been a “quiet month” for circulation of materials.

Embry said the upside to this is the library staff has had more time to focus on working with the collection itself (i.e. replacing worn or out-of-date materials, weeding non-core materials no longer being checked out, etc.)

In building-related business, Embry addressed the issue of purchasing new carpet and suggested the library “let it ride” because of the expense. She said the carpet is not in that bad of shape and if the carpets continue to be cleaned regularly, there is no need to replace them in the immediate future.

A three-year technology plan was explained, reviewed, and briefly discussed. The goals in this plan include areas such as public service, collection development, staff development, and community relations. It also includes a budget and lists of technology, hardware, and software inventories.

The Friends of Morgan County Library recently met and discussed patio expansion. They are looking into grant money for benches that can be used in a patio area. The group is hopeful that the book sale can be conducted in spring 2021, but they are in a “waiting pattern” due to COVID-19.

A job description for the library’s assistant director was approved.

The salary schedule was discussed in closed session. The 2021 budget was approved.

Liberty National representatives made a brief presentation about various packages their insurance company could offer.

As of Monday, Nov. 30, the ending cash balance for the General Fund was $183,592.86.

The next meeting of the library board is scheduled 5:15 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 14 at the library in Versailles.