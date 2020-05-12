Several area students attending Columbia College in Columbia were named to the spring 2020 dean’s list.

To be named to the dean’s list, a student must have completed 12 semester hours in a 16-week period and achieved a minimum grade point average of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale.

On the list are Morgan Sloan of Barnett; Christina Lafoy of Laurie; Jennifer Hill, Noel Moore, and Dorothy Pfeiffer all of Rocky Mount; Jamie Brown of Stover; Nicole Leclaire of Syracuse; and Katie Denman, Michelle Kennedy, Jonathan Money, Kayla Pool, and Amber Wilson, all of Versailles.