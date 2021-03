The first annual “Cabin Fever” Marketplace at the Farm is scheduled 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 20 at Jerry and Cathy Holsten’s Florence farm, one mile north of Florence at 6079 Highway 135.

The marketplace will include a variety of local artisan and entrepreneurial vendors, including Bigal’s Kettle Corn and Snack Wagon, Welpman Springs Brewery, and Wildlife Ridge Winery Wines.

Local musician Fred Kennedy is scheduled to perform during the marketplace as well.