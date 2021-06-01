Jacob Isaiah Vogt, 21, of Versailles, and Hope Marie Heimsoth, 21 of Versailles, were married Saturday, April 17, 2021.

Dustin Andrew Baker, 24, of Eldon, and Heather Lynn Merie Huffmon, 22, of Eldon were married Saturday, April 24, 2021.

Weston Kurtis Liebl, 20, of Gravois Mills, and Lauryn Nicole Shewmaker, 19, of Versailles, were married Saturday, April 24, 2021.

John Robert Schmidt, 37, of Versailles, and Candra Louise McArthur, 33, of Versailles, were married Saturday, April 24, 2021.

Payden Guido Hibdon, 29, of Versailles, and Randa Rashe Turpin, 29, of Versailles, were married Saturday, May 1, 2021.

John G Helkamp, 44, of Edwardsville, Ill., and Ashlee Ann Ayers, 36, of Collinsville, Ill., were married Friday, April 30, 2021.

Maxwell Dylan Wood, 23, of Gravois Mills, and Destiny Lynn Indica Sativa Armstrong, 21, of Gravois Mills, were married on Tuesday, May 4, 2021.

Allen Eugene Pace, 21, of Syracuse, and Brandi Lynn Hagen, 20, of Syracuse, were married Saturday, May 1, 2021.

Shawn William Ramer, 20, of Eldon, and Jessica Ann Stauffer, 19, of Versailles, were married Saturday, April 24, 2021.

Mitchell Thomas Holsten, 25, Stover, and Kaylan Christine Black, 19, of Stover, were married Saturday, May 8, 2021.

Shawn Lewis Martin, 20, of Latham, and Darla Faye Rissler, 20, of Barnett, were married Tuesday, May 11, 2021.

David Allen Knotts, 33, of Versailles, and Jennifer Lynn Bowles, 34, of Versailles, were married Friday, May 7, 2021.

Brandon A. Dashaw, 33, of Versailles, and Harriet Louise Acton, 34, of Versailles, were married Friday, May 14, 2021.

John E. Brooks, 65, of Gravois Mills, and Donna L. Passantino, 56, of Gravois Mills, were married Saturday, May 1, 2021.

Matthew Ryan Simpson, 33, of Versailles, and Naomi Ruth Ortiz, 25, of Versailles, were married Saturday, May 15, 2021.

Barry Lynn Zimmerman, 21, of Barnett, and Heidi Suzanne Leinbach, 20, of Versailles, were married Saturday, May 15, 2021.

Andrew Thomas Metcalf, 35, Gravois Mills, and Dianna Lee Phillips, 37, of Sunrise Beach, were married Saturday, May 8, 2021.

Gerald Layne Rissler, 22, of Barnett, and Kendra Joann Martin, 19, of Versailles, were married Thursday, May 13, 2021.

Robert Wesley Hoover, 28, of Barnett, and Destiny Nicole Sanders, 22, of Barnett, were married Saturday, May 15, 2021.

Kevin Don Martin, 21, of Versailles, and Emily Jean Zimmerman, 21, of Purdin, were married Thursday, May 20, 2021.

Lawrence Zimmerman Leinbach, 22, of Versailles, and Nancy H. Zimmerman, 21, of Fortuna, were married Tuesday, May 18, 2021