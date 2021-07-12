Dylan Lou Tate, 25, of Syracuse, and Haley Glyn Homan, 23, of Syracuse, were married Saturday, May 22, 2021.

Taylor Sterling Shuck, 28, of Stover, and Alexia Clair Peal, 23, of Stover, were married Saturday, June 5, 2021.

Christopher Zane McCoin, 25, of Versailles, and Tierra Nikole Franzisko, 23, of Versailles, were married Saturday, June 5, 2021.

Dean Lamar Rissler, 20, of California, Mo., and Janita Beth Kilmer, 20, of Barnett, were married Saturday, May 29, 2021.

Norman Horning Zimmerman, 21, of Ionia, Iowa, and Janelle Deanne Martin, 20, of Barnett, were married Saturday, June 5, 2021.

John Samuel Lincoln, 26, of Springfield, and Megan Ann Cooper, 25, of Tipton, were married on Saturday, June 5, 2021.

Jay Michael Martin, 21, of Eldon, and Jennifer Marie Stauffer, 19, of Versailles, were married Saturday, May 29, 2021.

Jason Andrew Jennings, 46, of Stillwell, Kan., and Morgan Rae Paisley, 33, of Stillwell, Kan., were married Saturday, June 5, 2021.

Malcolm Ryan Baker, 28, of Stover, and Cheyenne Marie Hill, 24, of Stover, were married Saturday. June 19, 2021.